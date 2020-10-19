Watch: Doctor wearing PPE kit dances to 'Ghungroo' for coronavirus patient

In a heartfelt gesture to cheer up a coronavirus patient, a doctor in Assam's Silchar started grooving to the beats of Bollywood song 'Ghungroo' from the film War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shared on Twitter by another doctor named Syed Faizan Ahmad, the video showed the doctor wearing PPE kits and mask while dancing.

Dr Faizan Ahmad informed that man dancing in the video is his colleague Dr Arup Senapati-an ENT surgeon. Actor Hrithik Roshan also praised Dr Senapati's dance moves and wrote, "Tell Dr Arup I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit ".





Tell Dr Arup Iâm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . ðºð» https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO â Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam .

Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19#Assampic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO â Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

With over 26,000 likes and more than 6,000 re-tweets, the doctor in the video has drawn huge praise.

Loved the way he fixed his face shield in swag ð¥°ð¥° way to go doc ð â Drspeaksð©ââï¸ (@being_eyedolls) October 18, 2020

Heâs too good. And salute to him and all the front line warriors holding up in these testing times. We are indebted. â sHÃ«hLÃ£ (@shehla_sadaf) October 18, 2020

This is lit ð¥ â Abhishek Jain (@cinemanabhishek) October 18, 2020

Pretty good dancer,seems to be in wrong professionð this is so kind of him keeping patients not only entertained but safe too. May God bless him ð â bsjohar (@bsjohar) October 19, 2020

In recent past, several videos have surfaced on the internet where doctors have been seen dancing to old Hindi songs, cooking for staff, celebrating birthdays to reduce the stress among their patients.

