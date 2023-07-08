Send back my wife, kids: Pakistani man appeals to Modi govt, says she was lured and manipulated to come to India through PUBG

Gulam Haider, the husband of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India through Nepal to be with a man she met on gaming app PUBG Mobile, made a heartfelt plea to the Indian government to send his wife and children back to Pakistan.

Haider, currently residing in Saudi Arabia, released a video appeal requesting the Narendra Modi government's intervention in the matter. His plea was simple - he wanted his wife and children to be sent back to Pakistan, their home country. He alleged that his wife was lured and manipulated to come to India through PUBG.

Expressing his gratitude, Gulam Haider thanked the Indian media for their unexpected support, which helped him locate his wife and children. He appealed for the safe return of his family to Pakistan, where they could be reunited.

The Pakistani woman and her Indian partner, both of whom were arrested by the police in connection with her illegal stay in India, were on Friday granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Seema Ghulam Haider, around 30, and Sachin Meena, around 25, were arrested on July 4. While Seema was charged with illegally entering India, Sachin was booked for sheltering the illegal immigrant.

Both Sachin and Seema had confessed their love for each other in front of the media and police on July 4, urging the government to allow them to get married and stay together in India.

The duo had got in touch in 2019 while playing online game PUBG and eventually got closer to the extent that she decided to come to India to stay with him in Greater Noida.

Advocate Hemant Krishna Parashar, who represented the accused, said the bail was granted to the two by Justice Nazim Akbar of the Jewar Civil Court junior division.

Parashar said the court has put a condition with the bail that Seema would not change her place of residence as long as the case is underway and the couple would mark their presence before the court regularly.

(With inputs from India Today, PTI)

