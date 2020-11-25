Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: No flights from Chennai today; holiday across Tamil Nadu on Nov 26

Severe cyclonic story 'Nivar' is expected to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday midnight or Thursday morning, according to the latest information by the Indian Meteorological Department.
In the latest bulletin, the IMD said, "Nivar will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph".
Chennai and its suburbs received heavy overnight rains, with low-lying areas getting inundated and water entering houses in such localities, today.
Chief Ministers of both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have begun the preparation to tackle the cyclone's fury. A holiday has been declared in the region today and transport services have also been suspended.
5:37 PM: Flight operations at Chennai airport have been suspended from 7 pm on November 25 till 7 am on November 26.
4:20 PM: A worker was seen removing branches of tree affected by the Nivar cyclone in Tamil Nadu. CM Palaniswami shared the video on Twitter and praised the worker, he wrote, "I am surprised to see how tirelessly these people are working for us even when the state is reeling under COVID-19 pandemic". CM Planiswami also adviced Tamil nadu people to stay at home until the storm crosses the coast.
4:15 PM: Nirvar cyclone: List of helpline numbers
The Tamil Nadu government has announced helpline numbers for various districts that are likely to be affected by cyclone Nivar.
CHENNAI
Toll free number: 1913
Helpline: 044 2538 4530, 044 25384530, 044 25243454
CHENGALPATTU
Helpline: 044 27427412, 044 27427414
NAGAPATTINAM
Helpline: 04365 252500
ARIYALUR
Helpline: 04329 226709
TIRUVARUR
Helpline WhatsApp: 934536838
COIMBATORE
Helpline: 0422 230114, 0422 2301523
CUDDALORE
Helpline: 04142220700
KANCHEEPURAM
Helpline Whatsapp: 9445071077
4:10 PM: Strong winds blow in Mamallapuram ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone Nivar
4:00 PM: Severe Cyclonic Storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal,to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of 25th and early hours of 26th November 2020 as a very severe cyclonic storm.
3:50PM: NDRF evacuates 30,000 people from Tamil Nadu, 7,000 from Puducherry
About more than 30,000 people have been evacuated from Tamil Nadu and 7,000 people have been evacuated from Puducherry, SN Pradhan, DG, National Disaster Response Force informed ANI news agency.
So far, 25 NDRF teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.
3:45PM: In Kodaikanal and Dindigul districts, more than 100 forest personnel are on standby to protect forest-controlled tourist sites, in view of cyclone Nivar.
3:40PM: HOW TAMIL NADU AND PUDUCHERRY PREPARE FOR NIVAR CYCLONE ?
Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry K Palaniswami and V Narayanasamy have deployed the Coast Guard, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Fire and Rescue Services to deal with the effects of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force has earmarked nine teams together for Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
The cyclone protection machinery at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu has been 'activated', and is closely monitoring the weather. The Coast Guard has deployed four offshore patrol vessels and two helicopters are on standby for post landfall rescue and relief. As many as three Dornier aircraft are on standby at Visakhapatnam and 15 disaster relief teams are ready to assist the state governments.
3:30 PM: Cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tonight or on Thursday morning, says IMD
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that cyclonic storm 'Nivar' will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours. The cyclone will coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Wednesday midnight or early Thursday, the weather agency added.
"It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," it said.
3:20 PM: TN CM K Palaniswami declares one more holiday
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami declared Thursday a public holiday for 13 districts including Chennai, Vellore, Tiruvarur, and Kancheepuram, in view of cyclone Nirvar. Wednesday has already been declared a holiday.
3:10 PM Ahead of cyclone Nivar, roads witness traffic congestion, waterlogging
Several roads and intersections witnessed traffic congestion and waterlogging here on Tuesday in view of the intermittent rains influenced by the cyclonic storm 'Nivar.' Anna Salai, GST Road and Kathipara junction were among the locations that witnessed traffic snarls.
On Tuesday, several areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received between one cm to nine cm rainfall, the Regional Meteorological department said, adding Tambaram in Chengelpet district, which is also a city suburb received nine cm rainfall, the highest.
3:00 PM: Tamil Nadu government released water from Chembarambakkam lake into Adyar river
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited Chembarambakkam lake, one of the key drinking water sources to the city, to release its water to Adyar river in order to avert flooding.
2:50 PM: National Crisis Management Committee reviews preparedness for cyclone Nivar
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, reviewed the status of impending cyclone Nivar via video conference with the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The director general of the India Meteorological Department made a presentation on the present situation and mentioned that the status is being shared with the state governments concerned.
2:40 PM: Southern Railway has cancelled seven trains on November 26
In view of cyclone Nivar, Southern Railway cancelled two trains on November 25, seven trains on November 26, and one on November 28. A total of 10 trains have been cancelled so far.
2:30 PM: IMD makes heavy rain forecast in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh on November 25, 26
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall and thunderstorm are predicted over coastal & north interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on November 25 and 26 due to cyclonic storm Nivar.
