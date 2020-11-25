Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: No flights from Chennai today; holiday across Tamil Nadu on Nov 26

Severe cyclonic story 'Nivar' is expected to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday midnight or Thursday morning, according to the latest information by the Indian Meteorological Department.

In the latest bulletin, the IMD said, "Nivar will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph".

Chennai and its suburbs received heavy overnight rains, with low-lying areas getting inundated and water entering houses in such localities, today.

Chief Ministers of both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have begun the preparation to tackle the cyclone's fury. A holiday has been declared in the region today and transport services have also been suspended.

To get all the latest updates about Cyclon Nivar, follow BusinessToday.In live blog:

5:37 PM: Flight operations at Chennai airport have been suspended from 7 pm on November 25 till 7 am on November 26.

4:20 PM: A worker was seen removing branches of tree affected by the Nivar cyclone in Tamil Nadu. CM Palaniswami shared the video on Twitter and praised the worker, he wrote, "I am surprised to see how tirelessly these people are working for us even when the state is reeling under COVID-19 pandemic". CM Planiswami also adviced Tamil nadu people to stay at home until the storm crosses the coast.