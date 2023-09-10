Shah Rukh Khan extends congratulations to PM Modi on India's G20 triumph

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media on Sunday to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the remarkable success of India's G20 presidency, hailing it as an achievement that has instilled "a profound sense of honour and pride in the hearts of every Indian."

The closing of the G20 Summit marked the culmination of a momentous event where emerging and developed economies collectively adopted the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration with unanimous consent. Additionally, the summit witnessed the historic inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of this influential international bloc.

Underlining the thematic essence of India's G20 presidency, encapsulated in the phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future,' Shah Rukh Khan, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), conveyed his conviction that India would thrive in a spirit of unity rather than isolation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

In his tweet, the celebrated actor stated, "Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the resounding success of his latest cinematic release, "Jawan." According to the film's creators, it has amassed an impressive Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office within just three days of its release.

