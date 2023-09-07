G20 Summit: Tourist smart cards to explore the capital introduced by Delhi Metro; see details

In anticipation of the forthcoming G-20 summit, Delhi Metro is introducing a special offering for international visitors and delegates - the 'Tourist Smart Cards.' These cards, tailor-made for travellers seeking to explore the vibrant capital city, will be available for a limited time from dedicated counters at selected Metro stations.

Starting on September 4, 2023, for a period of ten days, the Delhi Metro will extend its hospitality to G-20 delegates and international tourists by offering the 'Tourist Smart Cards.' These cards aim to simplify travel for those keen to discover Delhi's renowned tourist attractions during their stay.

Unlimited Travel, Hassle-Free Experience

The 'Tourist Smart Cards' will be obtainable from specified counters at select Metro stations. These cards come in two categories: One-Day Validity and Three-Day Validity. Priced at Rs 200, the One-Day Validity card provides unlimited access to the extensive Metro network, while the Three-Day Validity card, available at Rs 500, offers the same benefits. Both options also include a refundable security deposit of Rs 50.

One of the significant advantages of these cards is that they grant holders unlimited travel within the Metro network, allowing them to explore the city from the first train of the day until the last one, without worrying about penalties or surcharges related to entry/exit mismatches, overstay, or overstepping.

A Gateway to Delhi's Treasures

Delhi Metro, recognised as India's largest metro network and one of the world's largest, conveniently connects to most of the capital's prominent tourist destinations. From the iconic Red Fort and the historic Jama Masjid to the magnificent Akshardham Temple and the serene Kalkaji Temple, travellers can effortlessly reach these attractions by using the 'Tourist Smart Cards.' For those who need additional assistance, the 'Delhi Metro Rail' app offers a comprehensive network map and a dedicated 'Tour Guide' section, listing all nearby stations and tourist spots.

Stations with dedicated Tourist Smart Card counters for the period 04.09.2023 to 13.09.2023

1. Kashmere Gate

2. Chandni Chowk

3. Chawri Bazar

4. New Delhi

5. Rajiv Chowk

6. Patel Chowk

7. Central Secretariat

8. Udyog Bhawan

9. Lok Kalyan Marg

10. Jor Bagh

11. Dilli haat – INA

12. Lal Quila

13. Jama Masjid

14. Delhi Gate

15. ITO

16. Mandi House

17. Janpath

18. Khan Market

19. JLN Stadium

20. Jangpura

21. Lajpat Nagar

22. Barakhamba Road

23. Ramakrishana Ashram Marg

24. Jhandewalan

25. Supreme Court

26. Indraprastha

27. South Extension

28. Sarojini Nagar

29. Chhatarpur

30. Qutub Minar

31. Hauz Khas

32. Nehru Place

33. Kalkaji Mandir

34. Akshardham

35. Terminal 1 IGI Airport

36. Karol Bagh

