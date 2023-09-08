Virtual games, UPI and more: India to showcase digital progress at G20 summit

India is poised to demonstrate its remarkable strides in the digital arena at the upcoming G20 summit through an immersive Digital India experience zone. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting offered a sneak peek of this innovative showcase in a preview video shared on X (formerly Twitter). The video provided insights into what the experience zone will encompass, promising an engaging encounter for G20 delegates.

The highly anticipated Digital India experience zones will be established in Halls 4 and 14 of Bharat Mandapam, the central venue for the G20 summit located in Pragati Maidan.

The ministry's captivating video teaser hints at the intriguing journey awaiting delegates. Described as a "cycle-run virtual reality simulated exhibit," the immersive experience combines exercise and education. In the demonstration, a user pedals a stationary bicycle, akin to those found in gyms. Sensor-based technology accurately detects the user's movements, initiating a virtual tour of a digital landscape.

As the virtual camera advances, users encounter milestones representing various Digital India initiatives launched in recent years. After each milestone is collected, detailed information about the initiative and its progress is unveiled. The Ministry highlights that this interactive exhibit is not merely a game but a valuable tool for learning about the programs and achievements.

'Digital India Experience Zone' to be a key attraction in the #G20Summit!



Delegates and dignitaries will get to experience Digital India Journey Exhibit with the Digital India Experience Zone which showcases multiple #DigitalIndia initiatives.



📍Hall 4 and Hall 14, Bharat… pic.twitter.com/QyZtIG6LU6 — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 7, 2023

Additionally, visitors to the Digital India experience zones can explore the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) exhibit. This exhibit delves into the core principles of DPI and traces the evolution of tech initiatives, forming an essential part of the Digital Tree exhibit.

To further enhance the experience for delegates and attendees, the G20 India mobile app has been introduced. This app serves as a comprehensive resource, providing real-time updates about the Summit. Among its features are the G20 India event calendar, virtual tours, and navigation assistance.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Another exciting addition to the digital landscape is UPI One World, a component of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework tailored specifically for inbound travellers. This prepaid payment instrument (PPI) integrated with UPI services is exclusively accessible to foreign nationals and non-resident Indians arriving from G20 member countries. UPI One World empowers travellers to conduct hassle-free transactions at various merchants across India.

Foreign delegates who arrived in India ahead of the G20 summit had the opportunity to experience the Unified Payments Interface technology firsthand. Their feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with one delegate expressing, "I have been using the G20 UPI application...it's been great. I was able to make my first transactions on Monday afternoon. Made a transaction in some small stores... we were buying cokes and chocolates and medicine actually, and it's been really good… For me, coming from abroad, it is a truly great experience to feel included by using the UPI network."

India, currently holding the presidency of the G20, is gearing up to host the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi on September 9-10. The Digital India Experience Zone promises to be a highlight of the event, showcasing India's prowess in the digital realm.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Chandrayaan-3 poised to unlock future energy source on the moon; know all about it