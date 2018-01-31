I-T Dept attaches Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's Alibag

The Mumbai Income Tax Department has provisionally attached Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious farmhouse, Deja vu Farms, in Alibag area and has issued a show-cause notice to the Bollywood superstar for allegedly committing a criminal offense by acquiring around 19,000 sq m land for agricultural purpose but instead constructing a farmhouse.

India Today in November 2017 had revealed "how the IT department took cognizance of its report on alleged violations committed by Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and others in acquiring agricultural land and constructing a super-luxury bungalow".

The case has been registered under the Benami Property Transactions Act. According to India Today, the I-T Department had issued notice against the actor in December 2017. "But the entire process of the property attachment got over in the first week of January 2018," an official told India Today.

During the course of investigation, which is going on for the past six months, I-T officials recorded the statements of Shah Rukh Khan's in-laws - Namita Chibba and Savita Chibba (sister and mother of Gauri Khan, respectively) as they were allegedly used as the fake directors of Deja vu Farms.

Besides, two promoters who transferred all company shares to SRK and Gauri Khan have also been summoned for questioning. The matter was highlighted after an Alibag-based activist lodged a complaint against SRK, Gauri, the company and its CEO Moreshwar Ajgaonkar for using forged papers to purchase the agricultural land.