Zero box office collection Day 1: Zero fails to impress critics; all hopes on weekend earnings now

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Zero opened across 5,965 theatres all over the world, including a total of 1,585 international screens, on Thursday. The film, despite its famous starcast, seems to have failed to impress film critics, which could impact its overall business at the box office.

Just like Shah Rukh's last few films -- Jab Harry Met Sejal, Raees, Dear Zindagi and Fan -- Zero's Friday opening is good but not huge like Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, which is by far the biggest Indian grosser of the year.

As per the initial trends, Zero is expected to make somewhere around Rs 15 crore on the day one of its box office collection. Shah Rukh's last film Jab Harry Met Sejal was able to rake in around Rs 15 crore on its first day and Rs 57.63 crore in the first week.

"Expected so much from this collaboration [SRK and director Aanand L Rai]... Sadly, the flawed writing - especially the second hour - takes the film downhill... EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT," said film business analyst Taran Adarsh said.

Zero, however, is expected to pick up the pace in the weekend but negative 'word of mouth' could play spoilsport for the film. As per boxofficeindia.com, the opening in terms of occupancy is a little less than 2.0 (Hindi) but the release is wider.

The film was expected to be another super hit by director Aanand L Rai, who has previously given three back-to-back hits like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. But critics say Zero is nowhere near Shah Rukh Khan's usual fare, and aims to do a lot but is cut short by the resources in hand.

While the movie has some stellar names attached to it, it has failed to cash in on them. The second half of the movie is aimless, scattered, and borderline fantastical.

