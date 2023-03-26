Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' scripts history, becomes the most-watched web series of all time

Vijay Sethupathi's first Bollywood web series 'Farzi' scripted history by becoming the most watched series of all time. The survey by Ormax Media showed that Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s series achieved a record viewership of 37.1 million.

The series can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Kapoor took to Instagram to share his excitement, "Farzi Fever...THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH."

Raj and DK also shared the news on the social media platform. They captioned it saying, "Thank you all... for all the love!!"

Farzi's story revolves around an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on a mission to get rid of menaces facing the country. The series stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Taking on a subject such as counterfeiting, which is referred to as "financial terrorism" (in the series), the series is praised for both its topic and performances.

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The lead actors have confirmed the second season of the series.

Currently, Raj and DK are directing the Indian adaptation of Priyanka Chopra's online series 'Citadel,' which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan.