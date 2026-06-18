Sharan Hegde backs creator startup Madhouse Mafia, acquires minority stakes

India’s booming creator economy has received another vote of confidence. Finfluencer and entrepreneur Sharan Hegde has acquired a minority stake in creator-focused marketing and talent management company Madhouse Mafia, valuing the startup at approximately $3.2 million (around ₹30 crore).

The investment comes as the company looks to scale its creator-building model and expand its footprint in India’s rapidly growing digital content ecosystem.

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Founded by Rachit Arora, Supriya Ullengala, and Zeba Madni, Madhouse Mafia differentiates itself from traditional influencer agencies by focusing on creator development rather than merely brokering brand collaborations. The company helps creators build audiences from scratch through content strategy, production, distribution, monetisation and brand partnerships.

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Hegde, best known for building the personal finance platform The 1% Club⁠ and his educational finance content, will serve in a strategic advisory role rather than being involved in the company’s day-to-day operations. According to the founders, his expertise in community-building and creator-led businesses is expected to help Madhouse Mafia strengthen industry partnerships and unlock new growth opportunities.

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Speaking about the investment, Hegde said: “While many agencies excel at connecting brands with existing influencers, very few have demonstrated the ability to build creators and communities from the ground up. He noted that Madhouse Mafia’s focus on creator development and AI-driven execution made it an attractive long-term bet.”

The startup currently works with more than 40 creators across categories, including finance, technology and travel. Its roster includes creators such as The Credit Card Guy, Finance with Sharan, and CA Palak Rathi. Beyond talent management, the company also offers influencer marketing, performance marketing, and AI-powered advertising solutions for brands.

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Madhouse Mafia has collaborated with major brands including Amazon, BMW and Motilal Oswal. The company claims to have generated over ₹30 crore in revenue during the last 18 months and reported revenue of ₹28.5 crore with a profit of ₹2.92 crore in FY26. The bootstrapped startup currently employs around 30 people and remains profitable without external funding.

Looking ahead, Madhouse Mafia aims to grow its revenue to over ₹150 crore over the next five years. The founders believe the next phase of India’s creator economy will be driven not by talent representation alone, but by building creator-led businesses supported by technology, AI tools, and performance-driven marketing.