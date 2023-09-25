'Sharing not to show off': EaseMyTrip co-founder buys Lamborghini Urus Performante, says it's first in India

EaseMyTrip co-founder, Rikant Pitti, recounted the initial days of the travel booking platform, and how far they have come because of their perseverance and hard-work. Pitti, in a LinkedIn post, said that he always dreamt of owning a Lamborghini and it is a dream he recently achieved. But the story, he said, is not just about a car, it is the story of hard work and the never-give-up attitude.

“When I was 16, my brothers and I started a small travel business, driven by a big dream. By the time I was 20, with just $50,000, we transformed and created EaseMyTrip.com,” said Pitti, adding that he always wanted to change the travel scene with the best technology and services.

EaseMyTrip is now India’s second largest and most successful online travel company, he mentioned, crediting his “amazing team”.

“On a personal note, for 19 years, I dreamt of having a Lamborghini,” said Pitti. He got a chance to buy a Lamborghini in 2021, but decided to help people by donating oxygen concentrators to NGOs and hospitals.

“Just yesterday, I got my dream car, a Lamborghini Urus Performante. It's the first in India and shines in a special green color called verde viper. But this story isn't just about a fancy car. It's about never giving up, making dreams come true, and the power of hard work,” he said.

Pitti said that they have big plans for EaseMyTrip as well as for himself. He dreams of owning luxury hotels and private aircraft one day, the entrepreneur revealed.

The EaseMyTrip co-founder said that the Lamborghini “isn’t just a car” but is a symbol of their hard work, and the dreams they have achieved and are chasing.

“I'm sharing this not to show off, but to inspire others. To show that if you work hard and keep going, you can reach your biggest goals. Every challenge and win is part of your life's story,” he said and urged his followers to be strong, stay hopeful and keep going.

Pitti’s followers on LinkedIn took to the comments section to congratulate the entrepreneur. While most saw merit in his success story, some also pointed out that a lot of homegrown businesses were not so lucky to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

EaseMyTrip commenced its operations in 2008 by allowing agents access to its website to book domestic tickets online. It eventually started B2C operations in 2011. EaseMyTrip is a leader amid online travel portals and offers end-to-end travel solutions including air tickets, hotel booking, cab and bus booking, train tickets and holiday packages.

