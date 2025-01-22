Shark Tank India 4: 'Can't wait to see what they achieve next,' say netizens on Jarsh's young founders

Three young founders of the technical gear brand Jarsh revealed that around 25 lakh people die during tending electricity wires, cleaning buildings and entering mines while pitching their business on Shark Tank India season 4. The founders -- Kaustubh, Anand, and Sreekanth from Hyderabad -- revealed that they create helmets, rigs and gadgets to protect workers who tend to electricity wires, clean buildings and enter mines.

One of the founders -- Kaustubh -- said that they have patented technology which works on a solid-state cooling module. When questioned who will use this product, he said that the positioning of their product is not centered around comfort, adding they are providing a heat stress solution in the form of a helmet.

A similar solution has already been supplied to police departments. He also mentioned that no other brand is doing the same for helmets. During their pitch, they also revealed that the name of their brand was inspired by the character Jarvis from the Iron Man films.

They admitted that they are currently selling products at a very high price as the airconditioned helmets cost ₹17,000 whereas a regular helmet costs ₹200. Founders sought an investment of ₹50 lakh in exchange of 1 per cent stake in their company, taking their brand's valuation to ₹50 crore.

boAt CMO Aman Gupta offered Jarsh founders ₹50 lakh for 1.5 per cent stake, to which the founders agreed. Needless to say, social media users were impressed by the founders for bagging a solid deal on the show. They mentioned that the founders were correct in going with Aman Gupta due to his expertise in wearables.

"Kausthub was my classmate from school and my best friend. I’ve seen him and the Jarsh team’s journey, and I’m so happy for how far they’ve come! They’ve worked incredibly hard, and it’s inspiring to see their success. I wish they’d mentioned in the pitch how KTR supported them in the early days and their kiosk at the Global Expo in Dubai—those were such major milestones! Regardless, this is just the beginning for them. Can’t wait to see what they achieve next! Keep making us proud, Kausthub – the sky's the limit!" a user wrote.

"They chose Aman because of his expertise in wearable device manufacturing, which can help their voltage sensors and other devices," a second user commented.

"Saw this pitch. Amazing innovation, good and humble founders," a third user wrote.

"They actually picked the right shark and went for the right thought of not diluting any more. This can be scaled not only within India but globally also," a fourth user said.

"Good pitch but too costly. Corporate or government wont purchase this expensive Helmets for their staff," another user commented.