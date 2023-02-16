'Shift time over, please go home': This IT company shuts staff computers automatically after working hours

An Indore-based IT company has implemented an automated system that shuts down employees' computers after their shift timings are over.

"Warning!!! Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 mins. Please go home," the alert reads.

HR Tanvi Khandelwal, who works at the IT company named SoftGrid Computers, posted a picture of the warning on her LinkedIn platform.

"My employer supports #WorkLifeBalance. They put this special reminder, which locks my desktop after business hours and issues a warning," she wrote.

She added that by working in this type of culture, one does not need any Monday motivation or fun Friday to improve their mood.

"And this is a reality of our office!! Yes in this era we believe in flexible working hours and happy environment," she added.

Since being shared, the post has garnered close to 3,50,000 likes and more than 6,000 comments.

The post is being lauded by professionals as it promotes work-life balance, the importance of which is being realised even more in the post-pandemic era.

"An amazing way to build the right culture," said a user.

"It's great to see a company taking a proactive approach to work-life balance! The reminder to not work outside of business hours is a small but significant gesture that can have a big impact on employee well-being. It's refreshing to see a company prioritize its employees' mental health and happiness, rather than just focusing on the bottom line..," said another.

"If it'll be implemented at every place, it'll be fantastic," commented one.

However, some believe that forcing work-life balance isn't a good idea.

"This is reverse psychology which will create pressure to meet deadlines early. We should avoid controlling human behaviours and let the employees manage their timelines," a LinkedIn user said.

"It seems to me, a well-researched, diplomatic trick of the company to create more pressure to the employees, by creating tight time frame to complete a job," another claimed.