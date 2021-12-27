Shillong Lottery Result 27 December first, second round numbers timings: Where, when to check

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game played inside Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday at Shillong’s Polo Ground. The archery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase the ticket from any authorised shop across the state between 10am to 3:30pm. Participants can check the winning numbers on the official Meghalaya Teer website- meghalayateer.com to check winning numbers. Winning numbers for the first and the second round are available at 4pm and 5pm respectively.

In order to win this lottery, players have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in both the rounds or either of the two rounds. 50 participants can shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round and maximum 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting has to be completed within 2 minutes.

Winners can take massive cash prizes home. Participant who guesses the number for the first round correctly wins Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas the one who guesses the number for the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet.

Participant who manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet and scores a forecast. Besides Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are other popular archery lotteries played in Meghalaya.

