Shillong Lottery Result 25 November first and second round numbers timings: How, where to check

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya and played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Teer is a legal lottery governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase tickets from Re 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised shop across Meghalaya between 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Participants can check the results on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com to check winning numbers. Winning numbers for the first and the second round are available at 4pm and 5pm respectively. Numbers for today will be updated soon.

Participants have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds. 50 participants can shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and not more than 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting should be completed within 2 minutes.

Winners can bag massive cash prizes. Participant who manages to guess the number for the first round fetches Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the one who manages to guess the number for the second round correctly gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly bags Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet and scores a forecast.

