Shillong Lottery Result 29 November first and second round numbers timings: Where, when to check

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery played in Meghalaya and played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Teer is a legal lottery governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase tickets from Re 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised shop across Meghalaya between 10:00 am to 3:30 pm.

Participants can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com to check the winning numbers. Winning numbers on Saturday were 21 and 42. The numbers for today will be uploaded soon.

In order to win in this lottery, the participants have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds. 50 participants can shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and not more than 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting has to be completed within 2 minutes.

Winners can take home huge cash prizes. Participant who guesses the number for the first round correctly wins Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the one who guesses the number for the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly bags Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet and scores a forecast.

Also read: Shillong Lottery Result 25 November first and second round numbers timings: How, where to check

Also read: Kerala lottery result November 29: 'Win Win W 644' lottery winners announcement at 3pm today; where to check online