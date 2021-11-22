Shillong Lottery Result 22 November first, second round numbers timings; how, where to check

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery played in the state of Meghalaya. It is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Shillong Teer is a lottery game conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. This is a legal lottery governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those interested in this lottery can purchase the tickets from any authorised shop across the state between 10am to 3:30 pm.

Participants can visit the official website -- meghalayateer.com to check the winning numbers. Numbers for the first and the second round are available at 4pm and 5pm respectively. Winning numbers for the first and the second round of the Shillong Teer were 99 and 80 on Saturday respectively. Numbers for today will be updated soon.

The participant who manages to guess the number for the first round correctly gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas the participant who guesses the number for the second round correctly gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet and scores a forecast.

Besides Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are other famous archery-based lotteries conducted in Meghalaya.

Also read: Shillong Lottery Result 11 November first and second round numbers timings; how, where to check

Also read: Shillong Lottery Result 8 November first and second round numbers timings; how, where to check