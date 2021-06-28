Shillong Lottery Result Today: When, where to check Juwai Teer result online

The Shillong Teer Lottery is different from the regular state-organized lotteries in the country as the winners for this are not decided through a lucky draw of ticket numbers. It is a very popular game in North East India. The lottery winner is determined by the number of 'Teer' (arrows) shot The results of the first round and second round have been announced. Those who had participated in the Shillong Teer for June 28 can view the results at www.meghalayateer.com.

The event is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. A dozen archery clubs participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery. The lottery is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong The Shillong Teet Lottery is only conducted on Weekdays i.e from Monday to Saturday.

Some other competitions held in Meghalaya

Khanapara Teer

Juwai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer

Similar to the Shillong Teer lottery, the Jowai Teer target game is also played in two rounds. Jowai Teer results for the first round would be announced at 2:15 pm while the Jowai Teer Results for the second round would be announced at 3:00 pm.

How to check Juwai Teer Result for June 28

Participants can check the results by following these steps

Step 1: Log onto www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the hyperlink of the result with the date June 28

Step 3: A new page will open where the result will be mentioned.

Shillong Teer Prizes

The winner of the first round gets a chance to collect a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet they had made. The winner of the second round gets to collect a sum of Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet made. If participants win both rounds they get the chance to collect a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made. If they manage to win this also, this is called the Fourcast.

How is Shillong Teer played?

The ticket price of the Shillong Teer game is set between Rs 1 and Rs 100. The participants have to guess the number of arrows that are shot in two rounds. In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each. In the second round, the same number of archers are allowed to shoot not more than 20 arrows.

For the convenience of the participants of the June 28 Shillong Teer Lottery, the number of arrows shot has been limited to between 700 and 200.

