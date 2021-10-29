Shillong Lottery Result Today 29 October First and second round numbers to come out at 4pm today; where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery played in the state of Meghalaya. This lottery is organised at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs from Monday to Saturday. Sunday is a public holiday and most people visit the Church on that day. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the rules of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase the tickets from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Winning numbers for this lottery are declared on the official Meghalya Teer website – meghalayateer.com between 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winning numbers on October 28 (Thursday) were 78 and 77 for the first and the second rounds respectively.

Winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in the first and the second rounds. 50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and not more than 20 in the second round. Participants are expected to complete each round of shooting in less than 2 minutes.

To score big wins in this lottery, people have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds correctly. Participant who guesses the numbers for the first round correctly will bag Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the winner of the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet.

The participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast. In the event of a forecast, the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet.

Also read: Shillong Teer Result: Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer Result Online; Where, how to check

Also read: Shillong Teer first and second round numbers: Online result timings; how, where to check