Shillong Teer Lottery Result 2022: Where to check winning numbers for April 8 

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game played inside Meghalaya. The Meghalaya Lottery department organises this game under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation, Shillong Teer lottery is played at the Polo Ground from Monday to Saturday. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation is a group of 12 archery clubs.

Those who want to participate can purchase tickets at a cost of Rs 1 to 100 from any authorised lottery shop across the state between 10 am to 3:30 pm. You can check the winning numbers for this lottery on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com.

Numbers for the first round will be announced at 4pm whereas numbers for the second round will be announced at 5 pm. Numbers for today will be updated soon. Winning numbers for April 7 are 81 (first round) and 00 (second round) respectively.

Participants have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds to bag cash prizes. Players can shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and not more than 20 arrows in the second round. Each round of shooting has to be completed within 2 minutes.

If a participant guesses the number for the first round correctly, they get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet and the one who guesses the number for the second round correctly gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. Participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly secures a forecast and gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet.

