Shillong Lottery result today: First and second round numbers; where to check 

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Lottery is played from Monday to Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday and people visit church on this day. The lottery is organised at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

Shillong Teer is a legal lottery governed by the regulations of the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those wanting to participate in this lottery can purchase its tickets from any authorised lottery shop across Meghalaya at a cost of Rs 1 to Rs 100 between 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds can be checked at the official Shillong Teer results: meghalayateer.com at 4pm and 5pm respectively. The winning numbers for today will be updated soon. Winning numbers for April 16 are 57 (first round) and 03 (second round).

In order to secure big wins in this lottery, participants need to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds. Players are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and not more than 20 arrows in the second round. They have to complete each round of shooting within 2 minutes.

The participant who guesses the number for the first round correctly gets Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet whereas the one who guesses the number for the second round correctly gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet and scores a forecast.

Besides Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Ladrymbai Teer and Jowai Teer are other archery-based lottery games played in Meghalaya.

