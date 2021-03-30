Shillong Teer lottery 30.03.2021 results: Timings, where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game played in Meghalaya. All those who are trying their luck in this archery-based lottery can log onto the Meghalaya Teer website-- meghalayateer.com to check the results for the first and the second round at 04:00 pm and 05:00 pm respectively. Lucky numbers for the first and the second round were 40 and 64 respectively on March 29, i.e., Monday. This game is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting (Amendment) Act, 1982.

When and where does Shillong Teer Lottery take place?

This archery-based lottery takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation (a consortium of 12 archery clubs) from Monday to Saturday.

How to play Shillong Teer lottery?

Shillong Teer result is decided on the basis of the number of arrows hitting the targets. Archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. The target caught has to 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the shooters and the target has to be between 15.21 meters-30.48 meters. Shooters have to complete one round of shooting within 5 minutes.

Shillong Teer lottery ticket price

All those interested can purchase the tickets from the Meghalaya Teer website or offline from ticket counters across Meghalaya. A single Shillong Teer ticket is priced between Re 1 and Rs 100.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes

Winners of the Shillong Teer lottery can take home massive cash prizes. All those who try their luck in this lottery can take home Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round. Participants get to take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the second round. If a participant successfully manages to predict a number, it is known as a 'forecast' and the winner will get Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent.

Archery-based lottery games in Meghalaya

Besides Shillong Teer, archery-based lottery games like Jowai Teer, Khanapara Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are extremely popular in the state of Meghalaya.

