Shillong Teer Result 15 April: Meghalaya Teer result timing; 1st round, 2nd round updates

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game played across Meghalaya. Results of this lottery are not decided on the basis of a lucky draw. In this lottery, the winners are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot.

This archery-based game is played between Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

Shillong Teer lottery tickets

Tickets for Shillong Teer are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100. Those who want to participate in this lottery can buy the tickets from either the official Meghalaya Teer website or from more than 5,000 booking counters across the state.

How is Shillong Lottery played and prices

50 archers are allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round whereas in the second round, they can shoot maximum 20 arrows. Target caught has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Participants are given 5 minutes to complete each round of shooting.

Participants can bag massive cash prizes as they can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round. In the second round, a participant can bag Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number.

When a participant predicts the numbers for both the rounds successfully, it is known as a 'forecast'. A participant bags Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent in case of a 'forecast'.

Shillong Teer result updates

All those who participated in this lottery can check the results at the official Meghalaya Teer website-meghalayateer.com. Winning numbers for the first round will be updated at 4pm and at 5pm for the second round. Winning numbers on April 14, i.e., Wednesday were 51 for the first round and 39 for the second round respectively. Winning numbers for today will be updated on the site soon.

