Shillong Teer result today 6 September: First and second round numbers, check game details

Shillong Teer is a famous archery-based lottery game played in the state of Meghalaya. The game is played from Monday to Saturday and Sunday is observed as a public holiday. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. The lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association includes 12 archery clubs. Those who want to participate in this lottery can buy tickets priced between Re 1 to Rs 100 from authorised lottery shops across Meghalaya.

Shillong Teer lottery results for the first and second rounds are announced between 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Those who tried their luck in this lottery can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com to check the results.

Winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of number of arrows shot. To score big wins in this lottery, one needs to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds. Total 50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Time taken to complete one round of shooting should not be more than 2 minutes.

Participants who manage to guess the correct number of arrows shot win massive cash prizes. Winner of the first round gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas the winner of the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. If a participant guess the numbers for the both the rounds correctly, it is known as a forecast. Winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet in a forecast.

