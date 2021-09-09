Shillong Teer result 9 September: Where to check lottery game details online, first and second round numbers

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery played in Meghalaya and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – a consortium of 12 archery clubs from Monday to Saturday. Sunday is a public holiday and most people visit the church on this day. Shillong Teer is a legal game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. People who want to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery can purchase the tickets at a cost of Re 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Results for the first and second rounds of Shillong Teer are declared on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com between 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winning numbers on September 8 (Wednesday) were 80 and 19 respectively.

Winners of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. In order to win this lottery, people need to guess the correct numbers of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds. 50 archers can shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. One round of shooting should be complete within 2 minutes.

Those who manage to guess the correct number of arrows shot can get massive cash prizes. Winner of the first round gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the winner of the second round will get Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who manages to guess numbers for both the rounds correctly is known as a forecast. If a person scores a forecast, he/she gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet.

