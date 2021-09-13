Shillong Teer Result: Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer result online, Assam Teer; where to check

Shillong Teer is a very famous lottery game played in Meghalaya. The archery-based lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association – a consortium of 12 archery clubs from Monday to Saturday. Sunday is a public holiday and most people visit church on this day. Those who want to try their luck in this lottery can purchase the tickets from any authorised lottery shop across 11 districts of Meghalaya. Shillong Teer is governed by the rules of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

Results for this game are announced on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com on weekdays between 4pm and 5pm. Winning numbers on September 10 (Friday) were 74 and 12 for the first and second rounds respectively.

Winners are declared on the basis of the number of arrows shot in both the rounds. People need to guess the correct number of arrows shot in both the rounds or in one of the two rounds. 50 participants can shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. A single round of shooting should be completed within 2 minutes.

Those who manage to guess the right number of arrows shot bag massive cash prizes. First round winner gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas the second round winner gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who manages to guess the correct numbers for both the rounds scores a forecast and gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet. Besides Shillong Teer, Jowai Teer, Khanapara Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are extremely popular archery-based lottery games played in the state of Meghalaya.

