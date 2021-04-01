Shillong Teer result today 1 April: Timings, Jowai Teer first and second round; when to check

Meghalaya is one of the thirteen states that can conduct lottery legally in India. Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery played at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya. This game is played from Monday to Saturday.

This game is not played on Sunday as people visit churches on that day. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association which comprises 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Teer lottery is governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

All those who tried their luck in this archery-based lottery can visit the Meghalaya Teer website-meghalayateer.com. Participants can check the results of the first round at 04:00 pm and the second round at 05:00 pm. Lucky numbers for the first and the second round were 95 and 29 respectively on March 31. Today's numbers will soon be updated at the site.

All those interested in this lottery can buy the tickets from the Meghalaya Teer website or offline ticket counters across Meghalaya. Tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery are priced between Re 1 and Rs 100.

This lottery is not as easy as it seems. 50 participants have to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. The target has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the shooter has to be not less than 15.21 meters and not more than 30.48 meters. Shooters have to complete one round of shooting within 5 minutes.

All those who participated in this lottery can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the second round. A participants scores a 'forecast' if he successfully predicts the numbers in the both the rounds. The winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent in case of a forecast.