Shillong Teer Result first and second round numbers: Juwai, Khanapara Teer Result online timings; how and where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery played in the state of Meghalaya. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs at the Polo Ground. Shillong Teer lottery is governed under the rules and regulations of the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. This game is played from Monday to Saturday.

Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds are uploaded at 4 pm and 5 pm on weekdays on the official Meghalaya Teer website. Winning numbers for the Shillong Teer lottery are 10 for the first round and 66 for the second round on October 9 (Saturday). Winning numbers for today will be uploaded on the site soon.

Winners of both the rounds are announced on the basis of the number of arrows shot. 50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and not more than 20 arrows in the second round. Time taken to complete one round of shooting should be completed within 2 minutes.

Winners of this archery-based lottery can bag massive cash prizes. In case a participant guesses the numbers for the first round correctly, they can get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet, whereas the winner of the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who guesses the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast and wins Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet.

