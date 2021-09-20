Shillong Teer Result: Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer Result Online; Where, how to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery game played across Meghalaya. The game, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, is played from Monday to Saturday.

The game is not played on Sunday as it is a public holiday, and most people visit the Church on this day. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to try their luck in this lottery can purchase the tickets from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Winning numbers for this lottery are declared on the official Meghalaya Teer website -- meghalayateer.com between 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winning numbers on September 18 (Saturday) were 41 and 96 respectively.

Winners of the lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot in both the rounds. 50 archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Time taken to complete one round of shooting should not be more than two minutes.

To win the Shillong Teer lottery, people have to guess the number of arrows shot in either of the two or both the rounds correctly.

The participant who guesses the numbers correctly in the first round will get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet, whereas the winner of the second round will get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet.

The participant who manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast. In the event of a forecast, the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 bet.

