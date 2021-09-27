Shillong Teer Result first and second round numbers: Juwai, Khanapara, Assam Teer Result Online timings; how, where to check

Shillong Teer is a widely known archery-based lottery played in the state of Meghalaya. It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground under the rules of the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tex (Amendment) Act, 1982. The game is played from Monday to Saturday as Sunday is a public holiday and most people visit the Church on that day.

Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds are uploaded on the official Meghalaya Teer website at 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winners of both the rounds are announced on the basis of the number of arrows shot. Total 50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Time taken to complete one round of shooting should be completed within 2 minutes.

If a participant guesses the numbers for the first round correctly, then he/she can get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the winner of the second round gets Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The participant who manages to guess numbers for both the rounds correctly scores a forecast. A participant who scores a forecast gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet.

Besides Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are extremely popular archery-based lottery games played in the state.

