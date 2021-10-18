Shillong Teer Result Today 18 October first and second round numbers, timings, how and where to check online

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery played in the state of Meghalaya. This lottery is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. This is an archery-based lottery is legally governed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. The Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This game is not played on Sunday as it is a public holiday. Shillong Teer tickets are priced between Re 1 to Rs 100 and are available at any authorised lottery shop across the state.

Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds of this lottery are released on the official Meghalaya Teer website at 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winning numbers for October 16 (Saturday) are 45 and 85 for the first and the second rounds respectively.

50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Participants have to complete one round of shooting within 2 minutes. In order to win massive cash prizes, participants will have to guess the correct number of arrows shot in either of the two rounds or both the rounds.

Person who guesses the number for the first round correctly gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet and the one who manages to guess the number for the second round correctly bags Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The person who manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly or manages to score a forecast gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet.

