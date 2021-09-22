Shillong Teer first and second round numbers: Online result timings; how, where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery played across the state of Meghalaya. This archery-based lottery is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Shillong Teer is not played on Sunday as it is a public holiday and most people visit the church on this day. This game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs. The Shillong Teer is a legally governed lottery game under the rules of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to try their luck in this lottery can buy the tickets at a cost of Rs 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop across the state.

Winning numbers for the first and the second round of this lottery are declared on the official Meghalaya Teer website-- meghalayateer.com at 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winners of Shillong Teer are declared on the basis of the number of arrows shot.

Total 50 archers are allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Time taken to complete one round should be not more than 2 minutes. Participants in this lottery will have to guess the number of arrows shot in either of the two or both the rounds correctly to bag huge cash prizes.

The person who manages to guess the number correctly in the first round correctly will get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while the winner of the second round will get Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The person who scores a forecast or manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet. Besides Shillong Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are also extremely popular archery-based lottery sports played in Meghalaya.

