Shillong Teer result 23.03.21: Timings, Jowai Teer first and second round

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery will be announced on March 23, i.e., Tuesday at 03:45 pm for the first round and at 04:45 pm for the second round. Participants can check the Shillong Teer results at meghalayateer.com. Lucky numbers for the first and the second round were 09 and 71 respectively on March 22, i.e., Monday.

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery organised by the Khasi Hills Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. This game is played at Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday. This is a legal lottery governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

In this unique lottery, maximum 50 participants are allowed to shoot not more than 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. Target has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters.

Archers have to complete one round of shooting at the target in less than 5 minutes and the result of this lottery is decided on the basis of the number of arrows hitting the target. Those who participate in this lottery can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on a number in the first round and Rs 60 spent on every Re 1 spent in the second round. If you are successfully able to predict the number in both the rounds, then it is known as 'forecast' and the winner receives Rs 4,000 for every Re 1.

All those who are interested can purchase the tickets either from the official Meghalaya Teer website or from offline counters. Tickets for the first round are sold from 09:00 am to 03:30 pm everyday whereas for the second round, tickets are sold till 04:30pm.

