'Should the Bwoys head on...': Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 in the works? Here's what we know

The internet is buzzing with excitement as actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar dropped a subtle hint suggesting the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" or known also as ZNMD. On Tuesday, Akhtar took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his 'Imran look' for the potential sequel, igniting a wave of anticipation among fans.

Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, Akhtar left fans in suspense with his caption, "The Imraan look comes full circle. What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip."

Notably, Akhtar's co-stars from the original film were quick to respond to the post, with Hrithik Roshan exclaiming, "Lesssss goooooo!!!!" and Abhay Deol playfully inquiring, "I’ve had my #bagwati packed since 2012, what’s keeping you guys?" Even Zoya Akhtar, the film's director, chimed in, stating, "My Bagwati is packed."

While the social media exchange between the cast has left fans excited, the sequel to "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" has yet to receive an official confirmation from the film's makers.

As fans eagerly anticipate a follow-up to the beloved film, many took to the comment section of Akhtar's post to express their enthusiasm. One fan remarked, "Definitely yes. We are eagerly waiting for another trip that you people are planning."

In contrast, another fan playfully cautioned, "Wait, what!!? Farhan, getting our hopes high and then not making this movie, is-NOT-FUNNY!"

One comment underscored the deep anticipation among fans, stating, "Yes, yes, please say @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar .. They call Imran Majnu with love .. Waiting for the boys to take off on another therapeutic and fun trip ... Because you won't get life again."

One enthusiastic fan expressed their longing for the sequel, stating, "It's not funny Arjun! Playing with people's emotions isn't funny."

Farhan Akhtar, known for his endeavors in filmmaking, had also announced an all-female road trip film in 2021, featuring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. However, Farhan recently revealed that the project is currently on hold due to scheduling conflicts and the actors' strike.

“We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see,” Farhan told Variety.

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

"Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" was an adventure drama directed by Zoya Akhtar and released in 2011. The film featured a star-studded cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. It garnered widespread acclaim for its captivating narrative and picturesque portrayal of Spain.

