'Shouldn't be married to avoid staring at spouse': Entrepreneur posts satirical 'Chief of staff' job amid 90-hour work-week row

In a humorous critique of the corporate work culture, Kunwar Raj, the founder of Superpen, a content creation company, has gone viral for a satirical LinkedIn post advertising a part-time Chief of Staff position with outrageous demands.

This post comes in the wake of L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's controversial remarks advocating for longer working hours, including a provocative comment asking, "How long can you stare at your wife?"

In his post, Raj playfully proposed a staggering 90-110-hour workweek, mirroring Subrahmanyan's call for employees to extend their working hours significantly. "Hiring post alert! Looking to hire a part-time Chief of Staff. Working hours requirement - 90-110 hours/week," he wrote, setting a satirical tone that resonated with many.

Raj outlined several key responsibilities for the role, which include:

1. Managing his overflowing email and LinkedIn inbox.

2. Ghostwriting his LinkedIn posts.

3. Writing code for Superpen.

4. Designing prototypes and wireframes for new products.

5. Hitting monthly sales targets of Rs 1 crore.

6. Closing a $3 million seed funding round at a $15 million valuation.

The requirements were equally tongue-in-cheek, demanding candidates have an MBA from a tier 1 college, be unmarried to avoid distractions, and possess prior experience at L&T or Infosys.

Raj humorously noted that "Compensation" would be "as per the industry's low standard" and encouraged readers to comment "slavery must be abolished" to increase the post's visibility.

The post quickly garnered attention, with many social media users joining in on the humour. One LinkedIn user, replying sarcastically to the post, wrote, "Excited to announce that I’m applying for this incredible part-time opportunity as a Chief Everything Officer! Why I’m a perfect fit for this role: A. Key Qualifications. I have 25+ years of experience condensed into my 30-year lifespan."

She then goes on to explain why she is the perfect 'burnout' candidate for the role.

Another user commented, "Whatever it may be, at least there’s compensation because there was another chief of staff hiring post but they wanted free labor and insisted we deposit cash to charity. I am more than interested in this part time role."

The 90-hour work-week controversy

Earlier, SN Subrahmanyan's comments had sparked significant backlash, prompting responses from notable industrialists like Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka, while the internet erupted with memes and jokes.