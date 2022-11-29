Shraddha murder case: Narco test on Aaftab on December 1

In the latest update on the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Saket court has allowed the plea of Delhi Police to produce her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala before FSL Rohini from Tihar Jail for narco and polygraph test procedure from December 1 onwards.

Abinash Kumar, Poonawala's counsel, said that the police had filed an application for taking Poonawala to FSL, Rohini, on December 1 and December 5, which was allowed by the court.

Poonawala, 28, is accused of strangling his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawing her body into 35 pieces.

He allegedly kept her body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.