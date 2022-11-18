Shraddha Walkar, Aaftab Poonawala posed as married couple to stay in Mumbai flat

Shraddha Walkar and her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of murdering her, were living as a married couple in Vasai before moving to Delhi. Their rent agreement mentioned that they were married, according to the society’s secretary.

According to the flat owner and the housing society’s secretary, Aaftab-Shraddha described themselves as a married couple while renting the flat in Mumbai for 10 months last year, as per a report in The Indian Express.

The flat owner also said that they told the real estate agent that they were going to stay in the Regal cooperative housing society flat in Vasai’s Evershine City with other family members. The owner also said that they fought frequently.

The society’s secretary said that they were informed that the couple was married, which was also mentioned in a copy of the agreement that was submitted. They had rented the flat for 11 months from October 2020 to September 2021. The no-objection certificate that was submitted to the society at the time had the photograph of Poonawala’s father, and a woman, presumed by the police to be his mother.

The flat-owner now believes that they tried to mislead them as unmarried couples are not allowed to stay together in the society. Residents told the owner later that Shraddha and Aaftab fought regularly, and that people would peep inside to check what’s happening. The society never received any complaint regarding them, the secretary said.

Shraddha and Aaftab were paying Rs 7,000 in rent every month and had deposited Rs 30,000 in advance.

According to the police, Shraddha used to stay with her mother and younger brother before she moved out to stay with Aaftab. Shraddha’s mother passed away in 2020. Her parents were separated but both were opposed to her relationship with Aaftab.

Aaftab, following an argument with Shraddha, strangled her and chopped her up in 35 pieces. He then bought a fridge and stored her chopped up parts in the fridge, and continued to go out for 18 days to dispose of her body in the Mehrauli jungle. The Delhi Police took him to the jungle as part of the investigation. However, all her body parts are yet to be found, including the severed head.

