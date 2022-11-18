Shraddha was a lively girl, Aaftab assaulted her badly in Nov 2020, says ex-boss

Twenty six-year-old Shraddha Walkar's ex-boss Karan Bhakki in an exclusive interview with India Today revealed the extent of her abusive relationship with Aaftab Poonawala. Shraddha, who was brutally murdered by Aaftab in Delhi, worked with Karan from 2020 to March 2021. During the interview, Karan said that Aaftab had assaulted Shraddha badly in November 2020 and she had even filed a complaint with police. But as Aaftab sought forgiveness later and told her that he won't repeat the behaviour, she fell for his assurances, said her former boss.

Even Aaftab's parents had intervened back then and said that Aaftab will leave the house that they both were living in, he added. Karan said that he had spoken to Shraddha when the incident happened and supported her.

Describing Shraddha as a lively girl, Karan said that she didn't just walk on the office floor but she was always running and full of life.

Recently, Shraddha's friend Godwin Rodriguez revealed that Aaftab used to ask money from Shraddha, who would then ask money from her family. In an interview, he also shared that Aaftab used to consume and sell drugs.

Shraddha and Aftab met and fell in love while working at a call centre in Mumbai. However, because her family opposed their relationship, the couple eloped and fled to Delhi, where they settled in Mehrauli.

On May 18, Aftab strangled his live-in partner after a fight. He then used a saw to cut her body into 35 pieces and bought a large enough fridge to store them in. On Thursday, a Delhi court extended Aaftab's judicial custody by five days and allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on him.

