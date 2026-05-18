‘Silent fighters walk among us’: Bhubaneswar delivery boy balancing college & family duties wins hearts online

As quick commerce platforms become inseparable from urban life, the people powering these lightning-fast deliveries often remain invisible. But a viral post from Bhubaneswar is now drawing attention to one such story — that of a young college student balancing studies, delivery work and family responsibilities after losing his father last year.

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Manas Muduli in a post on X (formally twitter) shared that he met the young delivery worker on Sunday morning while the latter was making deliveries inside his housing society in Bhubaneswar.

“Saw this young delivery boy in our society this morning, carrying quick commerce deliveries,” Muduli wrote in his now widely shared post.

Saw this young delivery boy in our society this morning, carrying quick commerce deliveries.



Had a brief chat with him. He is a college student in Bhubaneswar, working part-time on a delivery platform. Sundays are full work days for him since college remains off.



He lost his… pic.twitter.com/6MMUp5oaQe — Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) May 17, 2026

According to him, the boy is a college student who works part-time for a delivery platform to sustain himself while continuing his education. Sundays, when college remains closed, become full working days for him.

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Supporting family after father’s death

During their brief interaction, the student reportedly revealed that he had lost his father a year ago. His father, Muduli wrote, worked in a small private company and left behind neither pension support nor savings for the family.

“No pension for the mother, no savings left for the family. But, this young boy chose responsibility over excuses,” Muduli noted.

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The student now reportedly manages his own education and living expenses in Bhubaneswar through delivery work while also sending money back home to support his mother, who lives in a village around 150 km away.

Reflecting on the encounter, Muduli said the experience reminded him of the many people quietly carrying enormous burdens without public recognition.

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“Stories like these remind you how many silent fighters walk among us every day,” he wrote.

Internet praises resilience and dignity

The post quickly resonated online, with many users saying it highlighted the realities faced by a large section of India’s gig workforce.

Among those reacting was former NALCO CMD Ansuman Das, who said many gig workers come from similarly difficult circumstances.

“A large part of gig workers belong to this category. One of the good learning from the developed countries. Most of them are either students or other professionals trying to earn that extra money. They need encouragement & empathy. Glad that Govt is securing them some legitimacy,” Das wrote.

Another user commented that the story was particularly moving because the student chose responsibility over despair.

“Today is Sunday, when half the world is resting, but this guy is out there grinding just to make sure his mother back in the village is okay,” the user wrote, adding that the student’s resilience deserved “pure respect”.

A third user said the story also reflected changing social attitudes toward education and labour dignity. “Such stories are so inspiring… the day when no work is small or to be looked down upon will come too,” the comment read.