'Since when did iPhones have that kind of zoom?': Video of Rihanna's performance at Anant Ambani pre-wedding sparks Samsung vs iPhone debate

The perennial debate over Android phones versus iPhones has been reignited by a viral video of Rihanna's performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. The crystal-clear, zoomed-in footage has sparked speculation about the recording device's brand—Samsung or Apple.



FentyStats, a page on X, shared the now-viral video capturing Rihanna's performance of "All of the Lights" at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. The footage, initially zoomed in from a considerable distance, triggered a social media frenzy when it zoomed out, prompting speculation and debate on the recording device's brand.



Many users on social media expressed the belief that the video was captured using a Samsung device. Comments such as "These are the type of ads Samsung needs to be doing" and "When I got my Samsung had me zooming into everything for like a week. It's still useful when there is something in the distance you can't make out" suggested a favorable view towards Samsung's camera capabilities.



Despite widespread speculation that the video was shot using a Samsung device, a reader's note under the post indicated that the clip was actually recorded with an iPhone 13 Pro Max. This information was confirmed by the original uploader, Joh Masse. The revelation sparked discussions about the impressive camera capabilities of the iPhone.



Joh Masse, the original uploader of the now-viral Rihanna performance video at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration, clarified on his Instagram account that the footage was indeed captured using an iPhone. He reaffirmed this information by retweeting the post on X. “I took the video with an iPhone,” he wrote.

In response to skepticism about the iPhone's zoom capabilities, Joh Masse explained that the footage's impressive zoom was achieved using the wide-angle feature. Some users, however, questioned the authenticity of Masse's attendance at the wedding and demanded to see his invitation as proof.



Despite Masse's clarification that the video was indeed captured using an iPhone with the wide-angle feature, some people on the internet remained skeptical and expressed disbelief, humorously suggesting that he should admit to having purchased a Samsung instead.



Rihanna's exclusive performance at the Ambani pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar garnered immense success. The pop sensation enchanted the elite attendees, including notable figures such as Ivanka Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, making it a star-studded affair.