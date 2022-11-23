'Singham' actor Kajal Aggarwal turns investor, invests in D2C start-up The Ayurveda Company

Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal has turned investor. She has now come on board as the first investor the direct-to-consumer Ayurveda brand The Ayurveda Company, which has initiated its Series A funding round. The Series A round is expected to close at up to $15 million.

Talking about her investment, Aggarwal shared that the brand stands out because of its honest, ethical and hand-picked Ayurvedic formulations. "I truly believe that Ayurveda holds the power to transform this world, making it a better, kinder place, which is why I joined The Ayurveda Company's mission to heal the world with Ayurveda," she added.

Earlier in October, the company had also rolled out an advertising campaign featuring Aggarwal for its Dashapushpadi range.

According to Shreedha Singh, co-founder and CEO, The Ayurveda Company, Aggarwal is an avid propagator of a natural and holistic lifestyle. "Growing up, we, the millennials, have had a distant relationship with Ayurveda. It's time to introduce the coming generations to the life-changing habits and benefits that Ayurveda imparts, both for their enhanced quality of life and to take this powerful traditional system to every household in India, and globally," she added.

Launched in 2021, The Ayurveda Company raised $3 million from Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, Rahul Gupta of Tricity Technologies, and Harsh Gupta of School of Design and Entrepreneurship in its seed funding round.

"The Ayurveda Company enjoys a robust online community with Ayurveda at the heart of it. Our e-commerce gets strong traction of sales through the Ayurvedic consultation-based purchase on the website and over 30 marketplaces like Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, Flipkart, First Cry, BlinkIt, among others," Param Bhargava, founder, The Ayurveda Co., stated.

Bhargava further added that the funds raised will be deployed for deeper digital and retail penetration.

