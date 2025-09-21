'Skip the MBA, build products instead': Anupam Mittal questions relevance, sparks debate

Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, has stirred a lively debate on the relevance of traditional business education with his candid reflections on LinkedIn.

In a post that quickly drew attention across professional circles, Mittal questioned whether an MBA is still the golden ticket it once was. “Most MBAs are outdated,” he wrote, suggesting instead that the best career accelerator lies in learning how to build products. “That’s how I started. As a Product Manager… Case studies and frameworks are nice, but they don’t teach you how to question the status quo, build deep empathy for customers, or influence without authority.”

For Mittal, the real training ground for leadership is product management — a messy, political, creative, and analytical journey that mirrors “a microcosm of real life, not classroom fluff.” He urged young professionals to pursue what he calls “a Masters in Building Awesome Things,” recommending hands-on roles like Product Engineer, Designer, AI Builder, or even Toy Designer. “Because the 21st century will be led by builders who can also tell great stories,” he added.

The post has since generated strong reactions, reflecting the ongoing tension between traditional degrees and alternative learning pathways.

One user agreed wholeheartedly but acknowledged structural barriers: “The reality is that in many companies, not having an MBA means your resume doesn’t even get a look. MBA still acts as a filter in the hiring process. Hopefully, this changes over time.”

Another countered with a cautionary note: “This sounds inspiring, but it risks undervaluing what an MBA can offer… structured thinking, leadership exposure, and networks from top programs have also helped countless entrepreneurs scale. Maybe the real question is: Are we redefining education or just glorifying hustle culture?”

A third user raised pragmatic concerns about compensation and workplace dynamics: “Would you hire someone without an MBA but with AI knowledge at the same compensation as an MBA? How would you deal with MBAs already in your team and navigate this transition in terms of career paths and rewards?”

Mittal himself acknowledged that while he does hold an MBA, what truly shaped his entrepreneurial journey was his time as a Product Manager. His call, however, is not to dismiss formal education altogether but to reimagine what “learning” means in an age defined by technology and innovation. “If you MUST [do an MBA], do a top-tier one. Or hide for a few months & learn how to build, especially with AI,” he concluded.

The exchange highlights a generational shift in career advice: from pursuing structured degrees to embracing the uncertain, creative, and high-risk world of building products. Whether companies evolve their hiring filters in response remains an open question, but Mittal’s post has undeniably reignited the debate on what education should mean in the 21st century.