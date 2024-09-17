'So do you get Rs 1,000 experience with every flush?': Netizens angry after Reddit user claims Bengaluru mall asked him to pay Rs 1,000 for entering 'VIP' restroom

A Bengaluru mall faces backlash over a restroom policy that sparked outrage on social media. A popular Reddit post revealed that Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield required customers to show a shopping bill of Rs 1,000 or more to use the ground-floor restroom.

The Reddit user named DeskKey9633 shared their frustration about traveling from Church Street to shop at the mall, only to be denied access to the ground-floor restroom because they hadn't spent Rs 1,000. The user was directed to other restrooms on different floors, which he found to be poorly maintained and unhygienic.

According to the post, "those restrooms were in terrible condition, with many flushes not working and the overall cleanliness being subpar."

The user was shocked by the policy and pointed out that, in emergencies, the lack of accessible restroom facilities could be very distressing.

The post has attracted significant attention on Reddit, with many users expressing their anger and frustration over the mall's policy. They have criticized the mall for treating its customers with disrespect and for exploiting their needs.

Some users have argued that charging an entry fee for a restroom is a violation of consumer rights. They have pointed out that restrooms are essential facilities that should be accessible to all customers, regardless of their spending habits.

Others have suggested that the mall's policy could be discriminatory against low-income customers who may not be able to afford to spend Rs 1,000 at the mall. They have argued that such a policy could create a two-tier system within the mall, with some customers having access to exclusive facilities while others are denied entry.

"Put this on X and tag officials and active handles. Maybe it'll get some attention," a user suggested.

"Yes, this is true- I paid it first time thinking there is no other restroom in the mall. And they kind of guilt trip you into saying, its just a donation- why not pay? I really never understood their concept of mandatory, voluntary donation. If they are going to fleece people might as well accept it," a user confirmed about it and wrote.

One Reddit user commented, “There is a lady security guard who stops people from entering and asks them to pay and get some kind of pass. Is that a golden toilet washroom or what?"

Other users criticized the mall's policy, noting that the alternative restrooms were in poor condition and unhygienic. One comment said, "The toilets on other floors are gross. It’s unfair to charge people for clean facilities when the others are so dirty."

Some users used humor to criticize the situation, with one joking, "Do you get a Rs 1,000 experience with every flush, or what?"

"I don't see how this is 'discriminatory'. It's similar to separate executive washrooms at office, VIP washrooms at clubs and reserved ones at airport. A mall gets all types of crowd. And certainly some would want to have access to a cleaner, less crowded one. Those invariably are the ones who pay and shop. If you don't qualify to use those facilities, then you don't. Use a different one," a user added.

"This is not discriminatory. I have used those restrooms and they are extremely well maintained and hygienic. There a pay and use also when I used it and I remember it was a premium. You can always use other restrooms which are free to use if you want," a user commented.