Solar Eclipse 2020 tomorrow: How to watch annular solar eclipse; all you need to know

The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan for the year 2020 is expected to occur on Sunday. A solar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the moon gets between the Earth and the sun, thus casting a shadow over the earth. When viewed from Earth a solar eclipse looks like the sun is being covered by a round dark shadow casted by the moon.

Annular Solar Eclipse 2020

The Surya Grahan 2020 will be an annular solar eclipse where the moon will cover the sun from the centre leaving the outer rim visible, viewers from the earth will see a rare 'ring of fire' eclipse in the sky.

A solar eclipse occurs because the moon is far away from the earth and its relative size is not big enough to entirely cover the sun.

Surya Grahan timings in India

The eclipse starts at one location and ends at another, checkout the Surya Grahan timings in India. All timings are according to Indian Standard Time (IST)

First location to see the partial eclipse begin: 09:15:58

First location to see the full eclipse begin: 10:17:45

Maximum Eclipse: 12:10:04

Last location to see the full eclipse end: 14:02:17

Last location to see the partial eclipse end: 15:04:01

North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand will get to witness the full annular solar eclipse while the rest of the country will only get to see a partial solar eclipse.

Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Sirsa are some of the major North India cities from which the full solar eclipse would be visible. While other major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai among others will get to observe a partial solar eclipse.

"In India, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the annular eclipse will be nearly 98.6%. Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 94 percent in Delhi, 80 percent in Guwahati, 78 percent in Patna, 75 percent in Silchar, 66 percent in Kolkata, 62 percent in Mumbai, 37 percent in Bangalore, 34 percent in Chennai, 28 percent in Port Blair etc," according to Press Information Bureau, Government of India, press release.

Internationally, parts of Africa, Pakistan, China and the Middle-East will also be able to observe the solar eclipse.

This solar eclipse will one the first one of two eclipses that are expected to occur in 2020. The second and last solar eclipse will be observed on December 14.

How to watch Surya Grahan 2020 safely

Health experts unanimously say that one should never stare directly at a solar eclipse with bare eyes as the intense light could permanently damage the eyeball and may even cause blindness. All interested in viewing the solar eclipse should wear protective eyeglasses, binoculars etc to protect themselves from the intense light of the solar eclipse.

Viewers can also watch various live streams of the solar eclipse on the internet. If anybody is planning to record the solar eclipse they can easily do so using a DSLR camera.

