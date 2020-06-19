Solar eclipse on Sunday, June 21: How to watch, its effects, where it'll be visible?

The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan for the year 2020 is expected to occur on June 21. This is an event, which will be watched by millions of people from different countries. A solar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the moon gets between the Earth and the Sun, thus casting a shadow over the Earth. When viewed from Earth, a solar eclipse looks like the sun is being covered by a round dark shadow of the Moon.

The Surya Grahan 2020 will be an annular solar eclipse where the Moon will cover the Sun from the centre, leaving the outer rim visible, and viewers from Earth will see a 'ring of fire' in the sky.

A solar eclipse occurs because the moon is far away from Earth and its relative size is not big enough to entirely cover the sun.

Surya Grahan 2020: Where to view in India and abroad

Northern India states such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand will get to witness the full annular solar eclipse, while the rest of the country will only get to see a partial solar eclipse.

Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Sirsa are some of the major North India cities from where the full solar eclipse would be visible. Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai among other cities will get to observe a partial solar eclipse.

Countries in Africa such as Congo, Central African Republic, Ethiopia will observe the full solar eclipse. Pakistan, China and countries of the Middle-East will also have a chance to view the Surya Grahan.

The solar eclipse will be one of two eclipses expected to occur in 2020. The second and last solar eclipse will be observed on December 14.

How to watch Surya Grahan 2020 safely

Health experts say that one should never stare directly at a solar eclipse with bare eyes as the intense light could permanently damage the eyeball and may even cause blindness. All interested in viewing the solar eclipse should wear protective eyeglasses, binoculars, etc. to protect themselves from the intense light of the solar eclipse.

