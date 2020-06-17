Century's deepest annular solar eclipse on June 21; when, where, and how to watch

Sky gazers will be able to witness the deepest annular solar eclipse of this century on Sunday, June 21. The celestial event will be visible in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, according to the Ministry of Earth and Science.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon covers the Sun's center, leaving the Sun's outer edges visible to form a "ring of fire" or annulus around the Moon. The Moon's shadow is not big enough to engulf the entire planet, so the shadow is always limited to a certain area.

Annular solar eclipse timings:

The path of the annular solar eclipse will start near Gharsana in Rajasthan around 10:12 am and the phase of annularity will begin around 11:49 am and end at 11:50 am. In Kolkata, the partial eclipse will begin at 10:46 am and end at 2:17 pm, while the timing will be from 10:20 am to 1:48 pm in New Delhi, from 10 am to 1:27 pm in Mumbai, from 10:22 am to 1:41 pm in Chennai and between 10.13 am and 1.31 pm in Bengaluru.

Where will solar eclipse appear?

On June 21, the annular eclipse will first start for the people of Congo in Africa and progress through South Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Indian Ocean and Pakistan, before entering India over Rajasthan.

In India, the ring of fire will be visible for that one minute from places such as Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Sirsa, Ratia, and Kurukshetra in Haryana, and Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli, and Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

How to watch the annular solar eclipse?

One should not look at the solar eclipse without proper eye protection. The Sun's rays can burn the retinas in the eyes leading to permanent damage or even blindness. A safe way to watch a solar eclipse is to wear protective eclipse glasses or to project an image of the eclipsed Sun using a pinhole projector.

