Solar eclipse on Sunday, June 21: How to watch ring of fire eclipse, its effects, where it'll be visible

The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of the year 2020 will take place on June 21. This will be an annular solar eclipse or the ring of fire eclipse. The first solar eclipse usually takes place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern hemisphere.

An annular solar eclipse is where the Moon covers the Sun from the Centre leaving an outer rim visible. Viewers from Earth will witness a 'ring of fire' in the sky. A solar eclipse occurs as the Moon is far away from the Sun and its relative size is not big enough to cover the entire Sun.

Surya Grahan 2020 timings

Here is a detailed lowdown on timings and other details pertaining to the solar eclipse 2020 across major Indian cities:

Surya Grahan 2020 timings in Bengaluru

Partial eclipse start: Sunday, June 21, 10:12 am

Maximum eclipse: Sunday, June 21, 11:47 am

Eclipse end: Sunday, June 21, 01;31 pm

Duration: 3 hours 19 minutes

Surya Grahan 2020 timings in Chennai

Partial eclipse start: Sunday, June 21, 10:22 am

Maximum eclipse: Sunday, June 21, 11:58 am

Eclipse end: Sunday, June 21, 01:41 pm

Duration: 3 hours 19 minutes

Surya Grahan 2020 timings in Delhi

Partial solar eclipse start: Sunday, June 21, 10:19 am

Maximum eclipse: Sunday, June 21, 12:01 pm

Eclipse end: Sunday, June 21, 01:48 pm

Duration: 3 hours 29 minutes

Surya Grahan 2020 timings in Mumbai

Partial solar eclipse start: Sunday, June 21, 10:00 am

Maximum eclipse: Sunday, June 21, 11:37 am

Eclipse end: Sunday, June 21, 01:27 pm

Duration: 3 hours 27 minutes

Surya Grahan 2020 timings in Kolkata

Partial solar eclipse start: Sunday, June 21, 10: 46 am

Maximum eclipse: Sunday, June 21, 12:35 pm

Eclipse end: Sunday, June 21, 02:17 pm

Duration: 3 hours, 31 minutes

Where will the solar eclipse 2020 be visible?

North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand will get to see the annular solar eclipse whereas the rest of India will witness a partial lunar eclipse.

Dehradun, Sirsa and Kurukshetra are some of the major cities in North India from where the full solar eclipse will be visible. While other major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai will witness a partial solar eclipse.

Bhuj will be the first Indian town to witness the start of the eclipse at 09:58 am. The eclipse will end 4 hours later at 02: 29 pm in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Will the solar eclipse be visible only in India?

The solar eclipse can also be viewed by people living in parts of Africa, China, Pakistan and Middle-East.

How to watch the solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse cannot be viewed using the naked eye, sunglasses, goggles, exposed x-ray sheet, lampblack over a glass or on the surface of the water as it is not safe. According to a government statement, one can view the Sun using a welder's glass #13 and #14 with naked eyes.

Apart from this, you can also use a pinhole camera or cover a 'compact' make-up kit mirror with black paper having a small hole at the centre to get a projected image of the eclipsed Sun.

