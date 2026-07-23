Finance influencer and entrepreneur Sharan Hegde, founder and CEO of The 1% Club, has weighed in on the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, saying that many entrepreneurs choose to remain silent during politically charged situations because speaking out can have serious consequences for their businesses.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Hegde addressed the protests linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While avoiding direct political commentary, he stressed the importance of dialogue and acknowledged the dilemma faced by business owners.

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Speaking up is risky

Hegde wrote that entrepreneurs often hesitate to take public positions on contentious issues.

"As entrepreneurs, most of us stay silent at times like this. Speaking up gets easy eyeballs but is risky for business owners responsible for putting food on the table for hundreds of employees." He added that he decided to share his thoughts because he considers himself "an influencer first, entrepreneur second."

Calls for dialogue, not division

Expressing hope that the current tensions would eventually subside, Hegde said: "When the dust settles, I hope we can come out of this stronger as a country."

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He also argued that India's biggest strength lies in its young population and said the country's aspiration to become a developed nation depends on empowering its youth. According to Hegde, "dialogue and communication are the bare minimum" needed during such moments, though he stopped short of directly addressing the government.

Internet reacts

Hegde's remarks triggered a mixed response on social media. Some users appreciated his balanced approach, while others criticised him for not taking a clear stand.

One user wrote, "Late to the party but okay. Do more since you got your voice from people. Also, the wealth you have built is enough to retire. So stop chasing money and use your voice now maybe?"

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Another user commented, "Why exactly is "Speaking up is risky for business owners who put food on their employees' tables". Why do you think the largest democratic in this solar system will target you ?"

Third user wrote, "Your POV is a bunch of if’s and buts. And sounding very idealistic. But there is no spine or a stand in this entire post. No Pov on the real issues being discussed. So thanks but no thanks for this tokenism."