‘Spent her whole life in the village’: Man shares how he took his mother to Singapore for the first time

A man recently shared a touching LinkedIn post about taking his mother, who had never travelled outside of her village, to Singapore. Dattatray J, the man, is a blockchain developer in Singapore. A few days ago, he posted two pictures of himself and his mother and explained that he had brought his mother to the Southeast Asian nation to show her the "beautiful" region of the world and his workplace there.



"Yesterday I could get my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today I have decided to take her to show my office & city area. It's hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through," Dattatray wrote in the caption of his post. "Imagine, the lady that has spent her whole life in the village and did not even see the airplane from a close angle," he added.



Dattatray revealed that his mother was the second woman from his village, after his wife, to travel outside of her country of origin. "A pretty special moment for me and family," he said.



Dattatray also expressed his desire for his father to join him in experiencing this beautiful part of the world. He urged others who were planning to travel abroad to bring their parents with them. "Their happiness cannot be measured," he said. "I planned to bring my mom even before my travel to Singapore, this was there in my goal even before I travelled," he added.



Dattatray published the article five days ago. While some LinkedIn users praised Dattatray, others said they related to his post in the comments section.



"...Your appreciation for the opportunity to bring your mom on this trip is admirable, and it's clear that her happiness and enjoyment is of the utmost importance to you. The fact that you planned to bring your mom even before your travel to Singapore shows your dedication and thoughtfulness in making this happen," wrote one user. "This is a great... The Best A Son can do for his mom. May God Bless You..!!" said another.

Also Read: Top 10 budget friendly destinations from India: Vietnam, Bhutan, Laos and more