'Split strategy': Indian-origin Canadian PR holders weigh citizenship vs staying Indian

A lively discussion on Reddit’s Ask NRI forum has sparked a wide-ranging debate among Indian-origin residents in Canada over whether to pursue Canadian citizenship or retain their Indian passports — a dilemma that balances practical considerations, emotional ties, and long-term family planning.

The original post was shared by an Indian couple currently settled in Canada and eligible to apply for citizenship. The couple said they planned to have their first child in Canada but may move back to India within a few years, raising questions about dual identity and practical trade-offs.

They outlined three potential paths: both spouses taking Canadian citizenship, both retaining Indian citizenship, or adopting a “split strategy” — one spouse becoming Canadian while the other remains Indian.

“We want to maximise flexibility for our child’s future, ideally giving them options for both Canadian and Indian citizenship,” the post read. “We’re leaning toward the split strategy, but wanted to hear from others who’ve been in a similar situation.”

The couple’s considerations included everything from tax implications and pension access to property rights and school fees in India. They also noted that while Canada’s passport allows visa-free travel to over 180 countries, India does not permit dual citizenship — forcing a definitive choice between nationalities.

‘Split Strategy’ gains attention

Many Redditors engaged with the post, particularly on the idea of splitting citizenship between spouses — a pragmatic move to balance global mobility with Indian legal rights.

“I understand the split strategy to save fees for your child, but you don’t have a child yet,” wrote one user, cautioning against over-optimizing future costs. “Traveling in Asia on a Canadian passport is far more hassle-free than with an Indian one. Airline staff treat you differently — it’s a noticeable shift.”

This commenter, who identified as a U.S. citizen with an Indian-origin spouse, shared an anecdote about travel complications during a flight delay in Frankfurt.

“She was not able to leave the airport while I was able to. Stuck in a small crowded area for over 8 hours made her change her mind,” the user wrote, adding that “a Canadian passport can even help overcome subtle class or caste barriers in India.”

They also clarified a common misconception about OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) rights:

“As an OCI, you can inherit property and buy flats or commercial land, but not agricultural land. You can’t vote, but you can live comfortably in India.”

Emotional and practical trade-offs

Other users shared their own experiences of returning to India or planning international moves after acquiring Canadian citizenship. One comment highlighted how priorities evolve once children enter the picture.

“An important question is why you want to move back to India,” a user wrote. “I was planning to move to the UAE after getting citizenship, but once my daughter was born here, the natural environment and access to everything for her made me stay.”

Several Redditors agreed that while the Indian passport retains sentimental value, the Canadian passport offers far more practical advantages in global mobility and consular protection. However, those planning to spend significant time in India emphasized that property restrictions and OCI paperwork can pose ongoing challenges.

Migration choices

The debate underscores a growing tension among Indian-origin families abroad — especially those balancing long-term investments, career options, and children’s citizenship — between keeping roots in India and embracing full integration into their adopted country.

For many, the “split strategy” serves as a middle ground, preserving access to Indian rights while securing the travel and pension benefits of Canadian citizenship. But as one Redditor summed up:

“No matter what you choose, there’s always a trade-off — between emotional belonging and practical convenience.”